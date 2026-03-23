© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to a technical issue with the transmitter, WAIC 91.9 FM is not on the air. NEPM is working to restore service as soon as possible. Listeners can enjoy Classical NEPM at classicalnepm.org or in the Classical NEPM app. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Israelis' support for the war with Iran remains high, but cynicism is gaining ground

NPR | By Carrie Kahn
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT

Israeli support for the war is still high but waning, after three weeks of fighting with Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn