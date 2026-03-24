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NCAA president talks about new rules that allow college athletes to be paid

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published March 24, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin asks NCAA President Charlie Baker about the first year in which college athletes are paid to play.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin