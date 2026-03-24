Due to a technical issue with the transmitter, WAIC 91.9 FM is not on the air. NEPM is working to restore service as soon as possible. Listeners can enjoy Classical NEPM at classicalnepm.org or in the Classical NEPM app. We apologize for the inconvenience.
NCAA president talks about new rules that allow college athletes to be paid
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.