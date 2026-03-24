© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to a technical issue with the transmitter, WAIC 91.9 FM is not on the air. NEPM is working to restore service as soon as possible. Listeners can enjoy Classical NEPM at classicalnepm.org or in the Classical NEPM app. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Supreme Court weighs tightening asylum rules

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 24, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT

The Supreme Court is considering the legality of a policy that bars migrants at the border from entering the U.S. and applying for asylum. The practice started under former President Barack Obama and ended during former President Joe Biden’s administration. Now, President Trump wants to bring it back.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Michelle Hackman, immigration reporter at the Wall Street Journal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom