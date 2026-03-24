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The winners and losers of the first rounds of March Madness

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 24, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT

There were some huge upsets in the first two rounds of the men’s March Madness competition, including the reigning champions crashing out to a ninth seed team. Fewer upsets were recorded in the women’s competition, but that’s set up some matchups between big contenders.

What should you expect from the Sweet 16 round? Host Robin Young puts that question and more to NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom