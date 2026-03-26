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Bill Maher is getting the Mark Twain Prize after all

NPR | By Elizabeth Blair
Published March 26, 2026 at 10:49 AM EDT
Satirist Bill Maher is this year's recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Maher will receive the award at the Kennedy Center on June 28th. The show will stream on Netflix at a later date.
Evan Agostini
/
Invision/AP
Satirist Bill Maher is this year's recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Maher will receive the award at the Kennedy Center on June 28th. The show will stream on Netflix at a later date.

Bill Maher will be receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor after all.

There's been some confusion about whether the comedian and longtime host of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher would, indeed, be getting the top humor award. After The Atlantic cited anonymous sources saying he was, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it "fake news." But today the Kennedy Center made it official.

"For nearly three decades, the Mark Twain Prize has celebrated some of the greatest minds in comedy," said Roma Daravi, the Kennedy Center's vice president of public relations in a statement. "For even longer, Bill has been influencing American discourse – one politically incorrect joke at a time."

Is President Trump, chair of the Kennedy Center's board, in on the joke?

Maher once visited Trump at the White House and he tends to be more conservative than many of his comedian peers but after their dinner Trump soured on Maher, calling him a "highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT" on social media.

Maher's acerbic wit has targeted both political parties and he's been particularly hard on Trump recently, criticizing his decisions to wage a war with Iran and his personnel choices.

"Trump said, 'when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.' Um, who's 'we?,'" Maher said in a recent monologue.

Past recipients of the Mark Twain Prize include Conan O'Brien, Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy and Carol Burnett.

In a statement released through the Kennedy Center, Maher said, "It is indeed humbling to get anything named for a man who's been thrown out of as many school libraries as Mark Twain."

Maher will receive the Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center on June 28. The show will stream on Netflix at a later date.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
See stories by Elizabeth Blair