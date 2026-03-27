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'Newsmakers': A new NPR podcast to add to your lineup

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:49 AM EDT

NPR is introducing a new, cross-format podcast into its lineup. “Newsmakers” will bring listeners long-form interviews with the most important voices in the news: changemakers, disruptors and the biggest names in politics, business, and culture.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Steve Inskeep, who hosts the first episode, about why folks should listen and watch the new video podcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom