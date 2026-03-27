Scientists are using new technology to save the Great Barrier Reef

Hundreds of scientists backed by the Australian government are working to save the iconic Great Barrier Reef with new technology.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks to Cedric Robillot, executive director of the Reef Restoration and Adaptation Program at the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. He is leading the efforts and explains the new tech they are using and why it is so important to save this vital underwater ecosystem.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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