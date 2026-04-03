What a recent change in the USPS postmarking system means for your important documents

There’s only a little under two weeks left to get your taxes in before they’re due on April 15. And if you’re filing through snail mail, you may want to pop it into your mailbox even earlier than that to make sure it gets counted in time. That’s because there have been some changes to the postmarking process at the U.S. Postal Service.

Elena Patel, co-director at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, explains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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