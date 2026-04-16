© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It’s tick season in New England. Here’s how to stay safe.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:53 PM EDT
A tick attached to a person's skin.
Courtesy of CDC
A tick attached to a person's skin.

Shyloh Favreau is known as the tick person among his friends. And in the last couple of weeks, the calls have started coming in.

“It can be a really stressful moment when you realize you've been bitten by a tick,” he said. “The most important step, if you find a tick on you, is to remove it safely and as soon as possible.”

Favreau manages diagnostic services at the University of New Hampshire Extension. He said the lab, which tests ticks for pathogens, has seen a significant increase in submissions since the beginning of April – a normal uptick for this time of year.

“Tick season is well underway in New Hampshire,” he said. “Ticks become active when temperatures rise above 40 degrees.”

More resources

As tick season gets underway, preventing bites becomes more important. Ticks don’t jump or fly – they crawl upwards. So wearing long pants, tucking pant legs into socks, and wearing light-colored clothing can help protect skin and make ticks more visible.

Narrow-nosed tweezers are good for removing ticks. And once you’ve removed a tick, Favreau said, it’s important to clean the bite with soap, water, and rubbing alcohol.

If you want to test the tick, put it in a Ziplock bag and send it to a lab. The UNH Extension tick testing lab and others, like the non-profit BeBop Labs, can test for things like the pathogen that causes Lyme disease, which has increased in New Hampshire over the last forty years.

Kaitlyn Morse directs BeBop labs. She said this time of year, she receives hundreds of ticks every week.

“The most important thing is doing your tick checks…and using the appropriate pesticides on your clothing,” she said.

Blacklegged ticks, which are smaller than dog ticks, can be harder to spot, but they are the predominant carriers of disease, Morse said. Those ticks are about the size of a sesame seed, and young ticks are about the size of a poppy seed.

Research from Dartmouth shows half of adult blacklegged ticks in the Northeast carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, according to data going back to 1989.

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

Tags
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Mara Hoplamazian
My mission is to bring listeners directly to the people and places experiencing and responding to climate change in New Hampshire. I aim to use sounds, scenes, and clear, simple explanations of complex science and history to tell stories about how Granite Staters are managing ecological and social transitions that come with climate change. I also report on how people in positions of power are responding to our warmer, wetter state, and explain the forces limiting and driving mitigation and adaptation.
See stories by Mara Hoplamazian