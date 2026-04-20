This CT dog was a World War I hero. Now Sgt. Stubby is being honored with a statue

During World War I, Sgt. Stubby would travel among the trenches, locating wounded men and barking until medics were able to track down and rescue the injured.

Stubby was a mutt from Connecticut, found on the streets of New Haven. He became the first and most decorated military working dog in U.S. history.

And 100 years after his death, Stubby was honored Monday with a lifelike statue unveiled at the State Library in Hartford and a tribute presented by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal to the Senate.

“Sgt. Stubby probably never understood the details or purposes of World War I, the great ideals and visions of the political leaders,” Blumenthal said. “What he understood was loyalty to his buddies, which is what motivates a lot of our human heroes.”

A stray, Stubby was rescued in New Haven by Cpl. J. Robert Conroy, who was training with the 102nd Infantry Regiment of the Connecticut National Guard. Stubby was then smuggled to France with Conroy’s regiment in the ship’s coal compartment.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Visitors touch a replica of the coat worn by Sgt. Stubby inside the Connecticut State Library on April 20, 2026. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Sgt. Stubby, Connecticut’s first military working dog and a national hero of World War I.

Stubby spent 18 months in France, participating in four offensives and 17 battles and was wounded twice.

Late in the war, Stubby caught a German spy near the Allied trenches — by biting him in the butt.

Stubby was injured by a hand grenade and returned to work shortly after. He later received a posthumous Purple Heart medal.

“Sgt. Stubby was loyal as the day is long,” Blumenthal said. “He came back after recovering from his wounds to the front lines and participated in battle after battle after battle, saving his fellow Army soldiers from the gas and the attacks that awaited them.”

After Stubby died in 1926, The New York Times published his obituary . His life was memorialized in a 2018 animated movie starring Helena Bonham Carter.

After his death, Stubby was taxidermied and now resides at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

Curt Deane grew up surrounded by stories of his grandfather, Cpl. J. Robert Conroy, and his dog Stubby.

“I was always told by my father and grandfather that we were raised by dogs,” Deane said. “I learned that being raised by dogs meant learning the meaning of unconditional love, being both trustworthy and faithful, and living with dignity and without hesitation or regret, and caring for others who are less fortunate or in need.”

Conroy named the dog after his stunted tail. He taught Stubby to raise his right paw in salute.

After Stubby died, Conroy never adopted another dog, Deane said.

“There's an old expression, speak the name of the dead and they shall remain alive,” Deane said. “That's what I'm doing on behalf of my grandfather and Stubby.”