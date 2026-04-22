Ashland shooting marks New Hampshire's third death following police encounters this month

A motor vehicle stop on Main Street in Ashland led to an exchange of gunfire Monday evening, leaving an officer with a gunshot wound and the driver of a vehicle dead.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says a male driver “produced a gun” during a traffic stop, and then “engaged in an exchange of gunfire with the officers.”

The man died at the scene. An Ashland police officer was shot and wounded, and is currently being treated at an area hospital, the Attorney General’s office said.

That brings the total of people who have died following encounters with police in 2026 so far; two of those people were shot by police, another died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a stand-off in Raymond.

There were three fatal police shootings in all all of 2025 in the state.

The identities of the driver in Ashland and the officers involved in the shooting have not been released.

The Attorney General’s office says authorities are still determining if police body or cruiser cameras captured the incident.

The victim’s name will be announced after officials notify next of kin and complete an autopsy.

One officer was also shot and is being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

Earlier in the month, police also killed people in Raymond and Northfield. During a shootout in Raymond, an officer was also injured.

Last week, the Attorney General’s office identified officer Nikolas Ballentine as the officer who fatally shot 27-year old Megan Whiting in Northfield after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

All three incidents are under investigation.

Authorities have also yet to release their findings into the death of Nickenley Turenne, who was shot and killed during an interaction with Manchester police last December.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Turenne, who was 24, initially tried to flee after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near a Manchester school. During a subsequent encounter, three police officers opened fire. There has been no indication from law enforcement that Turenne, who was Black, was armed.

Family and friends have repeatedly called for the release of the officers’ body-worn camera footage from the incident.

Last week, those relatives gathered outside of a Manchester Board of Aldermen meeting to again express their frustration with the lack of information from state authorities.

“They haven't given us any reason,” Wilda Turenne, Nickenley’s step-mother, said through tears.

Enick Turenne, Nickenley’s father, said the family has yet to receive a copy of his son’s autopsy report.

“Who's next? Who's going to be the next kid? Who's going to be the next person?” he said.