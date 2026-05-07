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Rubio visits Pope at Vatican amid tension over Iran war

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 7, 2026 at 11:42 AM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Pope Leo XIV on Thursday at the Vatican amid a strain in relations between the U.S. and the Vatican. President Trump has responded to the Pope’s criticism of the Iran war with unprecedented verbal attacks.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Nicole Winfield, chief correspondent at the Associated Press covering Italy and the Vatican.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom