LIVE: Taking stock of transportation funding in Massachusetts

Join us at noon for this conversation at the GBH studios in the Boston Public Library. GBH New transportation correspondent Jeremy Siegel moderates a discussion about the state of transportation funding in Massachusetts.

Joining the panel are Brian Kane, Executive Director of the MBTA Advisory Board, Viviana M. Abreu-Hernández, Ph.D., President of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, and State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton and member of the Joint Committee on Transportation.

The Context

Revenue from the Fair Share Amendment, passed in 2022, is dedicated to spending on transportation and education in the Commonwealth, but three years after the bill's passing, where do things stand? Transportation experts will convene to examine how Fair Share funds have been spent on transportation since the passage of the amendment in 2022.