Bikers, beachgoers and skiers: Crowds embrace summery weather around NH

Summerlike weather drew scores of people outdoors in New Hampshire this weekend to enjoy a range of recreational activities, including sunbathing and surfing, biking, and even alpine skiing.

Black Mountain Ski Area held its final ski day on Sunday. Many skiers wore shorts, skirts, or costumes, including a couple of guys wearing nothing but Speedo bathing suits.

Closing day at the Jackson peak capped a ski season that lasted seven months.

In New England, the only one outlasting it will be Killington, in Vermont, according to Erik Mogensen, president and general manager of Black Mountain .

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Lisa Lamphere of Henniker skiing at Black Mountain in Jackson on May 16, 2026. She and friends were dressed for a 70s theme night at the ski area.

Lisa Lamphere of Henniker had never skied in May before. She and friends were dressed for a 70s theme night at the ski area.

“We just wanted to have fun,” she said. “They know how to throw a party and the snow is fabulous.”

Across the state, people were making the most of the weather by enjoying their favorite recreational activities, including bicycling, motorcycling, hiking, and sunbathing at the beach. Large crowds visited Seacoast-area beaches from Hampton Beach to Wallis Sands in Rye.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Wallis Sands State Park Beach in Rye, New Hampshire, on May 17, 2026.

More warm weather is on the way. The National Weather Service forecast shows temperatures climbing into the low 90s for southern New Hampshire on Tuesday, with temps in the mid-80s elsewhere.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Washington Valley and south of the White Mountains, according to the latest forecasts from the Mount Washington Observatory .

A cooler, drier front is expected Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.