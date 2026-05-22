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Got a recent grad in your life? Give them the gift of a good book

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:20 PM EDT
A stack of unmarked yellow books with a classic black graduation cap resting on top. (J Studios/Getty Images)
J Studios/Getty Images
A stack of unmarked yellow books with a classic black graduation cap resting on top. (J Studios/Getty Images)

Are you looking for a book gift for a recent graduate in your life?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets suggestions from “The Stacks” founder and creator Traci Thomas.

Book picks from Traci Thomas

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom