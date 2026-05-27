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As diplomats talk, Israel's bombings in Lebanon intensify

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 27, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT

Israel launched some of its biggest attacks on Lebanon in weeks, killing dozens of people and sending troops farther into southern Lebanon. Hezbollah fired back with drones and rockets, raising fears that the fighting could spread and hurt efforts to reach a wider deal between the U.S. and Iran.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks to Joyce Karam, editor-in-chief of Al-Monitor, about the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom