Gov. Phil Scott to run for a 6th term

Ending months of speculation, Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced he’ll seek a sixth term Thursday afternoon.

Scott made the short walk from the Statehouse to the Secretary of State’s office shortly after 3 p.m. to deliver his ballot petition. Some reporters had been lying in wait since early in the morning to see if Scott would make his candidacy official before the 5 p.m. filing deadline.

“We did a lot of work this year. There’s a lot left to do,” Scott said. “And I don’t want to see anything move backwards, so we need to keep moving forward, pushing ahead.”

Winning a sixth term would put Scott on pace to complete the longest consecutive run as Vermont governor. Howard Dean spent a little more than 11 years in the office, while Thomas Chittenden served 16 non-consecutive years in the late 1700s.

Scott regularly polls as the most popular governor in the United States, and he used his political capital, and campaign war chest, to elect a historic number of Republicans to the state Legislature in the 2024 election.

Though Democrats still have a majority in both the House and Senate, they no longer enjoy the veto-proof supermajority they wielded in 2023 and 2024.

“There’s more balance in the Legislature, and I think that led to some of the agreements we made this year,” Scott said.

As of late Thursday afternoon, two Democrats, Aly Richards and Amanda Janoo, had filed to compete in the Democratic primary. State Treasurer Mike Pieciak, a Democrat who considered running against Scott himself, said both are “great candidates” who would serve the party well.

“We need a good top of the ticket, so I’m excited that we’ll have that no matter who wins,” said Pieciak, who announced he’s running for reelection Thursday.

A third Democratic candidate for governor, Jeffery Wilson, announced his intention to run last month.

Whereas 2024 saw Republicans make gains at the state and federal level, Pieciak said the 2026 midterms offer an opportunity for Democrats to retake lost ground.

“I think it’s going to be the best year for Democrats in quite some time, so that wind in the sails is going to be something that anyone running under the Democratic banner is going to pick up on,” he said.

Scott’s Republican allies say he’s proven that his appeal extends across party lines. Barre City Rep. Michael Boutin, who spent his free time in the Statehouse in recent weeks collecting signatures for Scott’s ballot petition, said the governor’s presence in Montpelier has been critical on issues related to housing and education.

“I can assure you that us as Republicans have absolutely relied on his guidance, his leadership, as we’ve gone through the legislative session,” Boutin said.

Boutin said it will be critical not only for Scott to win reelection, but for Republicans to maintain the numbers they need to sustain vetoes of bills passed by Democratic majorities.

About 30 House lawmakers, including House Speaker Jill Krowinski, have announced they’re not seeking reelection. Only three Senate lawmakers, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth among them, have publicly said they’re not running, but many will face serious primary challengers in August.

Vermonters will see contested races for other statewide offices in 2026. As of late Thursday afternoon, here’s how the contests are shaping up.

U.S. House of Representatives

Incumbent Democrat Becca Balint is running for reelection. Republicans Mark Coester and Gerald Malloy are running in the Republican primary.

Lieutenant Governor

Incumbent Republican John Rodgers is running for reelection. Democrats Esther Charlestin, Molly Gray and Ryan McLaren are running in the Democratic primary.

Attorney General

Incumbent Democrat Charity Clark is running for reelection. Republican H. Brook Paige is running uncontested in the Republican primary.

Secretary of State

Incumbent Democrat Sarah Copeland Hanzas is running for reelection. Republican H. Brook Paige is running uncontested in the Republican primary.

Treasurer

Incumbent Democrat Mike Pieciak is running for reelection. Republican H. Brook Paige is running uncontested in the Republican primary.

Auditor

Incumbent Democrat Doug Hoffer is not running for reelection. Democrats Tim Ashe and Nick Graeter are running in the Democratic primary. Republican H. Brook Paige is running uncontested in the Republican primary.

