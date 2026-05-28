NH Democrats in 1st Congressional District running on ‘fighter’ message

The Democratic candidates running for their party’s nomination in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District want voters to hear one thing clearly: They are all fighters, ready to take on the Trump administration.

Across two forums Wednesday in the district, which covers the eastern part of the state as well as Manchester, one word — fight — was heard perhaps more than any other, from all seven candidates.

“There's no shortage of motivation for me in fighting this fight,” said Stefany Shaheen, a former Portsmouth city councilor and daughter of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, during an event at Riverwoods retirement community in Exeter.

“The house is on fire,” echoed Christian Urrutia, an ex-Pentagon lawyer and Army National Guard officer during the same event. “And we need folks that understand we're in for a big fight. We are already in a big fight for our country.”

Maura Sullivan, a Marine who served in Iraq, hit the same theme: “And now I'm stepping up to serve again, because this is a time for real fighters and real leaders.”

That pugilistic brand of politics isn’t exactly new, but in a moment when some Democrats say their party’s leaders appear punchdrunk from the Trump administration and lack a clear message, promising to battle may be the best way to motivate voters in this swing district.

Todd Bookman/NHPR Maura Sullivan, left, and Stefany Shaheen, during a forum in Exeter at Riverwoods on May 27, 2026.

Over the course of a 90-minute forum in Exeter Wednesday, the word “fight” and “fighter” was used 55 times.

A few hours later, inside an unairconditioned church rec room in Hampton, the same theme was on display during a second event hosted by local Democrats.

“In Washington, I think we need people who recognize that it's not always about fighting against things. It's about fighting for people,” said Carleigh Beriont, chair of the Hampton Selectboard and a former union organizer. “We need people who can fight for people.”

State Rep. Heath Howard told the audience that “we need to have people in Washington who are fighting for things like universal health care, fighting for tuition-free public universities, fighting for tuition-free public trade schools, pushing to raise the minimum wage.”

Sarah Chadzynski, a non-profit executive, said, “I won't stand down, and I don't back down from a tough fight, even if I'm targeted.”

And Bill Conlin, a former state representative who is eschewing any fundraising in his campaign, wanted it known that he was willing to take a stand if sent to Congress: “I'm going to continue to push for this. If you send me, I will fight for this.”

Todd Bookman/NHPR A forum for Democratic congressional candidates drew a large crowd to Trinity Episcopal church in Hampton on May 27, 2026

Over the course of both forums Wednesday, the candidates didn’t turn the fight on each other, but instead made clear that Trump and congressional Republicans were their opponents. With more than three months until their party’s primary — September 8 — there is still plenty of time for the candidates to bruise each other. But for now, confirming their mettle to base voters seemed the goal.

“I'm probably very progressive at this point, because I see that the Democratic Party feels stagnant, and I'm looking for people who have new energy and new ideas,” said Denise Recupero of Hampton, who attended the evening forum. She said she was ready for more flash from her elected officials.

But Scott Blair, seated in the back row wearing a shirt printed with the Declaration of Independence, wasn’t all that interested in who could fight the opposing party the hardest.

“I don't really like the attacks on Trump,” he said. He instead said he wants to see his party nominate someone in the “middle of the road.”

“I just think we need to have a better message,” said Blair. “A better way to communicate that message.”

The state’s 1st Congressional District seat is open this year for the first time since 2018, as Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas is running for the U.S. Senate. Both political parties are shaping up for competitive primary races in that district this year. In New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers the western part of the state and much of the North Country, incumbent Democratic Rep. Maggie Goodlander is running for reelection this year.

