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Police shoot, injure man in Milton, prompting local school closures

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 28, 2026 at 10:58 AM EDT
Town Hall in Milton, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Police in Milton shot and injured a man late Wednesday night, prompting local schools to close Thursday.

Police shot and injured a man in Milton Wednesday night, prompting the closure Thursday of Milton Elementary School and Nute Middle High School.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, Farmington police were dispatched to an address where they encountered a man “barricaded inside his car armed with what appeared to be a handgun.”

The man was taken to the hospital after the shooting. Police have not released his identity or information about his condition.

The Milton School District announced that schools would be closed Thursday due to road closures and emergency activity nearby.

The Attorney General’s office says it is investigating the shooting.

Three people have died during encounters with law enforcement in the state so far this year, all during the month of April. A man in Ashland and a woman in Northfield were both killed by police that month, and a man in Raymond died by self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police.

This is a developing story, and new information will be added as we report it. 

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