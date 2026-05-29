The last sardine cannery in Maine closed in 2010 but a new company aims to bring fish canning back

The last large-scale sardine cannery in the state closed in 2010, but Joshua Scherz, co-founder of Maine Canned Fish, aims to package flounder, cod, oysters, and other seafood in attractive tins to offer new marketing opportunities for fishermen up and down the coast.

His canning operation is in a Topsham industrial park not far from I-295. Scherz said he hopes it will be up and running by this summer.

"So the fish will come in the day of production. We will be receiving groundfish and aquaculture ...from the Portland fish exchange all the way up to Frenchmen's Bay and as far north as Lubec," Scherz said.

Scherz describes himself as a lifelong foodie and is no stranger to canning fish. He and his mother founded the brand BELA sardines, which are sourced and canned in Portugal.

He said he recognized that there is a big gap in seafood canning in the U.S.

"The $20 billion U.S. market for canned seafood...95% of that specialty market is imported. There is very little infrastructure for canned foods in America at the moment," he said.

Maine Canned Fish is one of 12 start-ups in the Dirigo Labs Business Accelerator Program, run by the Central Maine Growth Council in Waterville.

Program Manager Jeff Frank said for the last few months the fledgling businesses have been working on their presentations for a Pitch Competition to judges and investors.

"This has to do with raising money but we also focus on raising the leadership skills of the cohort founders. Through this process companies are working on their pitch, they're working on their term sheet, and they're working on what their financing options might be throughout the state," Frank said.

Financing can be critical for start-up manufacturers, whose capital costs may include expensive equipment.

Scherz demonstrated a commercial compressor which will sterilize the fish in the can before it's sealed.

Each product will have its own unique sauce, and be ready to eat right out of the can.

Scherz said the U.S.D.A. has so far approved seven of the company's proposed varieties, including cod, scallops, and lobster.

When asked why lobster in a can resonates with people, Scherz answered, "lobster is an iconic meal in Maine and I think we have created a tool kit to make a lobster roll at home."

Scherz said canned groundfish, in particular flounder, presents a new opportunity for Maine fishermen.

"There's not a lot of flounder caught against the quota. There's a huge opportunity for fishermen to land a lot of flounder in the Gulf of Maine and bring groundfishing back to the state," he said.

Scherz said obtaining the state license is his last hurdle for Maine Canned Fish, which he hopes to clear by mid June. He and his business partner Erika Colby plan to have four workers on the payroll this summer and then add another 20 once the business gets up to scale.

Learn more about Dirigo Labs.

