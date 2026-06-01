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White Mountain National Forest closes a stretch of Lincoln Woods Trail for repairs

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published June 1, 2026 at 11:47 AM EDT
White Mountain National Forest sign in Easton, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR. NHPR.org
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
White Mountain National Forest sign in Easton, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR. NHPR.org

A stretch of the Lincoln Woods Trail in the White Mountain National Forest will be closed for repairs and stabilization of a nearby riverbank starting June 15.

The White Mountain National Forest said the temporary closure involves the segment of the hiking trail from the Kancamagus Highway to the junction with the Osseo Trail.

Trail work is expected to continue into November.

The trail section was originally damaged during Hurricane Irene, and the adjacent riverside corridor continued to erode over time. The Forest Service says the closure will allow crews to safely stabilize and reconstruct the trail to protect the riverbank and preserve a key access route and popular entry point into the Pemigewasset Wilderness.

During the trail closure, the Forest Service recommends hikers plan alternate routes to Owl’s Head, 13 Falls, The Bonds, Guyot, Camp 16/Black Brook Trestle, and the Pemi Loop.

Parking, restrooms, and access to the East Side Trail will remain available at the Lincoln Woods trailhead.

The Forest Service notes that other trails in that area will be open, including the Discovery Trail, the Franconia Ridge Loop from Lafayette Place, and the Zealand Trail to Zealand Falls Hut.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy