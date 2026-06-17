CT kids face summer safety risks, but close monitoring can prevent accidents, experts say

Many children across Connecticut are looking forward to the summer, but it’s also a heightened time for summer injuries and even deaths due to accidents.

While speaking outside Connecticut Children’s Specialty Care Center in Westport on Wednesday, Dr. John Brancato, an emergency doctor, said it doesn’t have to be this way.

“I see many summer injuries in children that are predictable and, most importantly, preventable,” Brancato said.

According to Brancato and other children’s health advocates, summer is one of the most dangerous times of the year for children, many of whom spend more time outdoors.

Brancato says many children end up needing medical care after suffering accidents ranging from falls to heatstroke.

Most of these accidents can be prevented by adults closely monitoring children and modeling appropriate safety precautions, from wearing helmets to wearing a seatbelt.

Brancato says one type of injury is beginning to become common.

“We're also seeing a remarkable rise in e-bike and electric scooter injuries, particularly among adolescents,” Brancato said.

E-bikes and scooters have exploded in popularity over the last few years. They are relatively affordable compared to motorcycles.

While some are considered to be motorcycles under Connecticut law, they can and are operated by children who aren’t licensed to use them, according to Amy Watkins, manager for Watch for Me Connecticut .

Watkins said that’s resulted in more accidents.

“This year, as in last year, we saw a lot of e-bikes and e-bike injuries,” Watkins said.

Bikes aren’t the only risk. Drowning, heatstroke and falls from windows are also more common. But mental health is also a major concern during this time of year, according to Christina Ghio, Connecticut’s child advocate.

Many children who may need support may end up cut off from their friends, classmates and school staff, Ghio said.

“We have, on average, in Connecticut, 17 children every day who come to the emergency room for self harm or suicidal ideation,” Ghio said.

Ghio said parents and caregivers should communicate with their children and if they are unwilling to open up to their parents, and don’t have access to a mental health provider, then reaching out for help is another option.

“You can dial 211 to try to get your child connected and have some help with connecting with mental health services,” Ghio said.

