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The ocean is suffering from climate chaos. Could it also be the ultimate climate solution?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 23, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT
A sea turtle swims at the Mayhem Ridge dive site in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Friday, March 6, 2026. (Claudia Rosel/AP)
Claudia Rosel/AP
A sea turtle swims at the Mayhem Ridge dive site in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Friday, March 6, 2026. (Claudia Rosel/AP)

Climate change is ravaging life in the ocean. Warming temperatures and rising acidity are wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems and contributing to extreme weather events around the world. But the ocean might also be humanity’s best shot at restoring balance to the climate.

During the WBUR Festival in Boston on June 1, Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talked about climate change and the ocean with one of the world’s leading experts, Peter de Menocal, director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom