Federal judge orders ICE to release Lewiston man from Massachusetts jail

A federal judge in Portland has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release a Lewiston man arrested earlier this month.

According to court filings, Eduardo Alves was detained at his home in Lewiston on June 20 and transferred to a Massachusetts jail the next day, in violation of a court order barring ICE from moving him out of Maine.

Court documents show that Alves entered the country on a valid tourist visa in 2024, applied for asylum and has no criminal record.

U.S. District Court Judge Stacey Neumann on Tuesday ruled his detention unlawful and ordered ICE to release him that day.