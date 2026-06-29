Why does the New England Aquarium tag rehabilitated sea turtles before returning them to the ocean?

The New England Aquarium has released its first 2026 batch of rehabbed cold-stunned sea turtles, rescued from the beaches of Cape Cod Bay last fall. Each of the released turtles has a satellite tag affixed to its shell and some also have smaller acoustic tags.

CAI Science and Environment Reporter Amy Kolb Noyes speaks with New England Aquarium Senior Animal Care Specialist Kristen Luise to learn why the turtles are tagged, how the tags work, and what insight they provide.

