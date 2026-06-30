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5 ways to protect yourself in the ongoing heat wave

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published June 30, 2026 at 5:10 PM EDT
With extreme heat warning issued by the National Weather Service for the area, Rich Camacho takes a break from installing solar panels on the roof of the Manchester Public Library to cool himself by pouring water down his shirt, June 30, 2026.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
With extreme heat warning issued by the National Weather Service for the area, Rich Camacho takes a break from installing solar panels on the roof of the Manchester Public Library to cool himself by pouring water down his shirt, June 30, 2026.

An extreme hot weather protocol is in effect across Connecticut through Sunday evening, according to the office of Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont’s order is in response to an “Extreme Heat Watch” issued by the National Weather Service, with peak temperatures expected Thursday and Friday during the afternoon. The highs will get into the upper 90s and could reach 100 degrees, while heat indices — how the heat feels to the human body — could climb up to 110 degrees each day.

“Over the next few days, Connecticut is expected to experience a stretch of very hot and humid conditions, and we want to get the word out that cooling centers are opening statewide for anyone who needs some relief, especially those who are most vulnerable to these extreme conditions,” Lamont said in a statement.

Cooling centers are now open across the state in these locations. Call 2-1-1 for further assistance.

Who is at risk 

Anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, but some people are at greater risk than others, according to the governor’s office.

  • Infants and young children are sensitive to the effects of high temperatures and rely on others to regulate their environments and provide adequate liquids.
  • People 65 years of age or older may not compensate for heat stress efficiently and are less likely to sense and respond to change in temperature.
  • People who are overweight may be prone to heat sickness because of their tendency to retain more body heat.
  • People who overexert during work or exercise may become dehydrated and susceptible to heat sickness.
  • People who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation, may be affected by extreme heat.

5 ways you can protect yourself

Dr. Anumeha Singh, chief of emergency medicine at Hartford Hospital, offers five tips to stay safe in the heatwave

  • Avoid direct sun exposure, especially during peak times — noon till around 5 p.m. 
  • If you cannot avoid sun exposure, then hydration should be your top priority: Hydration before you go out, and then frequent hydration while you are in the sun. 
  • Use sun protection. Reapply your sun block every couple of hours — otherwise it loses its efficiency. 
  • Keep yourself covered with loose-fitting, light colored clothes that can breathe easily. This way the sun rays are reflected instead of being absorbed. 
  • Pay attention to electrolytes. Hydration should not mean just plain water. You need to replenish the electrolytes that you are actively losing through sweat. Caffeine-free sports drink and juices all qualify.
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NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan