Historian reflects on 250 years of American democracy, political crisis and reinvention

Are we living through an unprecedented time in U.S. history? Historian Heather Cox Richardson thinks so, up to a point.

As we turn the corner on America’s 250th birthday, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Richardson about the current, unparalleled “attempt to dismantle our democracy,” as she sees it, versus the long American tradition of fighting back.

/ Heather Cox Richardson boasts the largest audience on Substack. (Courtesy of Mimsy Moller)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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