Biddeford protests erupt after ICE shooting

Angry protests ignited in Biddeford just hours after a young man was shot and killed by federal immigration agents in the city.

Crowds started forming at Mechanics Park in Biddeford around 11:30 a.m. and quickly swelled to more than 100 people.

Joann Martin, a Biddeford resident, said she was heartbroken to get a news alert about the shooting this morning and quickly made for the impromptu rally.

"I was just talking to a lady who saw this gentleman laying in the road this morning and watching his little one look at him in the street, dead. How do you find words for that? And where do we go? It feels hopeless," Martin said.

Kelsey Cummings, another Biddeford resident, said she and others have been warning local and state officials that something like this would happen based on the recent violent track record of federal immigration agents.

"This was so preventable. We've been screaming about this. This is just crazy. This. All of us are here because we live a block away in each direction. This is affecting all of us," Cummings said.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Protesters in Biddeford on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Peter McGuirk, another demonstrator, said he already suspects how federal agents will explain the shooting.

"We don't know the story yet, but I can already tell you what's going to happen," McGuirk said.

"They're going to say, 'Oh, we pulled them over, and he tried to run us over, so we shot him.' That's kind of ... I'm sure ICE agents are being told to say that because it gets them off the hook," he added.

Details of the shooting are still unclear. Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition says the deceased was a 26-year old Colombian man.

U.S. Sen. Angus King said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told him the man had "weaponized" his vehicle before an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot him.

King said federal agents were not wearing body cameras at the time of the killing. And that the FBI is handling the investigation.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Protesters in Biddeford on Monday, July 13, 2026.

In a statement, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey says the ICE officer will be placed on leave. And that Biddeford, Saco and Maine State Police are assisting with the investigation.

At the rally in Biddeford, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said constituents contacted her office about increased ICE operations in Maine. Pingree said she shares the anger and distress many demonstrators feel.

"They're fed up with ICE. They don't think this agency should be operating in the way that they do. They want us to defund it. They want us to dismantle it. And they do have way too much funding, and they're basically out of control," Pingree said.

In a statement, Biddeford Mayor Liam LaFountain called for a full, thorough and transparent investigation of the incident, with the involvement of state law enforcement.

After gathering at Mechanics Park, dozens of protestors marched up Main Street Biddeford to demonstrate outside the office of Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Some protestors barged into the offices while others outside chanted "ICE Out!" and "No ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA."

Ari Snider / Maine Public Protesters in Biddeford on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Protestors spread out up and down Main Street, briefly demonstrating in front of Biddeford City Hall before returning to Sen. Collins' office. Biddeford police shut down traffic for about a block while the protest went on.

Biddeford City Councilor David Kurtz said the council is likely to address the shooting, but there is not much municipal governments can do to prevent a shooting like this. But Kurtz said he was gratified at the spontaneous demonstrations.

"This happened a few hours ago, and there's hundreds and hundreds of people who just sprang out of the frigging earth," Kurtz said.

"As far as I'm concerned, this is this is the only thing that's going to keep people safe right now. It starts here, so it's a very, very small silver lining," he added.

Attorney General Frey, in his statement, said individuals want to make their voices heard. And called on people to stay peaceful, be respectful and follow directions of local law enforcement.

Vigils are planned tonight in Biddeford and Portland.