Developing: One dead in ICE involved shooting in Biddeford

This story will be updated.

One person is reported dead following a shooting involving ICE agents in Biddeford.

That's according to a social media post by Maine House Speaker Speaker Ryan Fecteau.

Fecteau says the shooting happened this Monday morning near Pool Street.

Fecteau also says Maine State Police are gathering details at the scene and he expects the FBI to investigate as well.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine's 1st District is raising a number of questions for federal ICE agents following the shooting.

"Were they pursuing someone with a criminal record? Was this a random traffic stop? How did this possibly happen and why was this person shot? Were the officers wearing body cameras? Will there be investigations?" she said in a video posted on social media. "But more than anything else I want to know why are you in Maine?"

The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to requests for comment. Law enforcement is still on the scene as of late morning.

Other state and local officials have said they are monitoring the situation as well. Democratic Senate candidate Troy Jackson said in a post, he "will provided updates as we learn more."

"My heart is with Biddeford — and with all Mainers," he wrote.

An immigrant rights group says it's been in touch with the family of the person who was reportedly killed by federal immigration agents.

Project Relief provides legal aid to immigrants and monitors ICE activity in Maine.

In a statement posted to social media, the group said the person was young and that, "our community must come together to stand with their loved ones and ensure they are not alone."

Project Relief says it's still monitoring the situation and will provide updates and ways to support the family.