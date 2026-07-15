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At Lewiston vigil, community says it's carrying the pain of Biddeford man's death by ICE agent

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 15, 2026 at 7:36 AM EDT
Protesters in Kennedy Park in Lewiston on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
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Protesters in Kennedy Park in Lewiston on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
Patty Wight / Maine Public
Safiya Khalid, vigil organizer, in Kennedy Park in Lewiston on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
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Safiya Khalid, vigil organizer, in Kennedy Park in Lewiston on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
Patty Wight / Maine Public
Protesters in Kennedy Park in Lewiston on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
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Protesters in Kennedy Park in Lewiston on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
Patty Wight / Maine Public

In Lewiston Tuesday night, more than a hundred people gathered at Kennedy Park for a vigil for Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero. The 26-year-old man died Monday in Biddeford after being shot by a federal immigration agent.

The organizer of the Lewiston vigil, Safiya Khalid, said that immigrants across the state are carrying the pain of Guerrero's family.

"This community has been devastated by ICE," she said. "We have been targeted again and again and again. Everyday there are abductions and arrests, everyday, three, four are happening a day."

Khalid said that Guerrero's death has heightened fears.

"Now, it's not even getting deported," Khalid said. "It's your life is at risk. You may get shot, you may get killed, right? So everyone is terrified and scared."

Khalid was joined by Lewiston mayor Carl Sheline and others who called for an independent and transparent investigation into Guerrero's death. They also urged Mainers to support immigrant neighbors.
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Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
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