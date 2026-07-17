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Physical media are disappearing. Video games are next

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
A shopped looks at video games at GameStop in Palo Alto, Calif. (Paul Sakuma/AP)
Paul Sakuma/AP
A shopped looks at video games at GameStop in Palo Alto, Calif. (Paul Sakuma/AP)

“Grand Theft Auto 6” won’t come on a disc. Retail purchases will just be empty boxes with download codes.

Following that unpopular announcement, PlayStation declared that they’d discontinue physical game releases in 2028.

While online backlash has been fierce, the gaming market has moved online just as movies and music did.

Host Peter O’Dowd discusses the hunger for physical media in the digital age with Kelsey Lewin, co-owner of Pink Gorilla Games, a used game store based in Seattle. She’s also worked as a game historian and contributes to MinnMax, an independent games media outlet.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom