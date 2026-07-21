© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dartmouth Health gets grant to study needs of people aging with serious illness

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT
Dartmouth Health and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Dartmouth Health and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Dartmouth Health has received nearly $12 million to create a program to study the needs of people who are aging and have serious illnesses.

The $11.8 million federal grant comes from the Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence program, through the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. The program helps states that have historically received less National Institutes of Health funding to expand their research capacity. Close to $3 million has been included in the award to help fund Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine’s participation in the program.

Dartmouth Health has named its aging study program the Center for Aging with Serious Illness. The grant will allow the center to collaborate with other research institutions, support early-career clinician-scientists, and broaden the Dartmouth Health research community focusing on older adults with serious illness.

“CASI will concentrate on building a network of experts who will conduct clinical, behavioral, and health services research to address the challenges faced by older adults with serious illness,” said Angelo E. Volandes, Dartmouth Health’s interim chief research officer.

Sitting in one of the oldest rural areas in the country, Joanne Conroy, CEO and president of Dartmouth Health, said in a press release that her organization’s location gives it the opportunity to lead on aging research.

“Rural America is the next frontier in healthcare, and nowhere is that clearer than in the care of older adults living with serious illness” said Conroy.
Tags
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Olivia Richardson
As NHPR’s health and equity reporter, my goal is to explore how the health care system in New Hampshire is changing – from hospital closures and population growth, to the use of AI and big changes in federal and state policies.
See stories by Olivia Richardson