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Merrimack man with history of financial crimes accused again by state regulators

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published July 21, 2026 at 2:56 PM EDT
NH State House
Ali Oshinskie
/
NHPR
The New Hampshire State House in Concord.

A Merrimack man with a history of financial crimes is accused of selling a stake in a business and property in North Carolina that authorities contend does not exist.

The New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation filed a petition last month against Antonia Silva, asking a state judge to freeze Silva’s assets and order him to have no contact with his alleged victim, who is identified in documents by his initials.

Silva has a history of unsavory financial transactions, according to publicly available records, and officials say there could be other victims. In a statement, the securities bureau said anyone “who has acted on any investment-related solicitation made by Silva or has given money to Mr. Silva or one of his business ventures for investment purposes” should contact the bureau immediately.

In 2023, Silva signed a consent order in which he didn’t admit wrongdoing after New Hampshire regulators accused him of selling a 40% stake in a Manchester pizza business, despite only owning 33% of the company at the time. In addition to repaying his investor $30,000, Silva was given a $10,000 fine.

Records show that at the time, Silva was on probation after writing a bad check. In 2012, he was charged with felony securities fraud for activities related to a scooter rental business in Las Vegas. He ultimately pleaded that charge to a misdemeanor.

Silva couldn’t be reached for comment. According to court records, authorities have been unable to locate him to serve him court records, forcing a hearing originally scheduled for July 16 to be delayed until September.
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Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman