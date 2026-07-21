Merrimack man with history of financial crimes accused again by state regulators

A Merrimack man with a history of financial crimes is accused of selling a stake in a business and property in North Carolina that authorities contend does not exist.

The New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation filed a petition last month against Antonia Silva, asking a state judge to freeze Silva’s assets and order him to have no contact with his alleged victim, who is identified in documents by his initials.

Silva has a history of unsavory financial transactions, according to publicly available records, and officials say there could be other victims. In a statement, the securities bureau said anyone “who has acted on any investment-related solicitation made by Silva or has given money to Mr. Silva or one of his business ventures for investment purposes” should contact the bureau immediately.

In 2023, Silva signed a consent order in which he didn’t admit wrongdoing after New Hampshire regulators accused him of selling a 40% stake in a Manchester pizza business, despite only owning 33% of the company at the time. In addition to repaying his investor $30,000, Silva was given a $10,000 fine.

Records show that at the time, Silva was on probation after writing a bad check. In 2012, he was charged with felony securities fraud for activities related to a scooter rental business in Las Vegas. He ultimately pleaded that charge to a misdemeanor.

Silva couldn’t be reached for comment. According to court records, authorities have been unable to locate him to serve him court records, forcing a hearing originally scheduled for July 16 to be delayed until September.

