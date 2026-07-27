MIT study says Biden's clean energy goals remain largely intact

Despite President Trump’s resolve to repeal the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, a report from Massachusetts Institute Technology’s Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research finds that the clean energy transition is still largely following the trajectory laid out in the IRA.

President Trump and congressional Republicans terminated some of the climate law’s most important provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. But, the MIT report’s author argues that when it comes to clean electricity and emissions reductions, the substantial majority of the IRA’s benefits continue apace.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Lily Bermel, author of the report and a visiting fellow at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR