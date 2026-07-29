How medical schools are navigating RFK Jr.'s push for more nutrition education

The Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that schools teach 40 hours of nutrition and suggested 71 new competencies. Some are backed by dietitians, but others, like biomonitoring through wearable technology, lack evidence.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Lauren Chan, a registered dietitian and a fellow at our editorial partner STAT, about how schools are navigating the new recommendations.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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