NH Chief Justice takes sudden medical leave of absence

New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald is taking a medical leave of absence effective immediately, court officials announced on Friday.

The court provided no reason for MacDonald’s leave, or an estimate of how long he may be away from the bench.

“The members of the New Hampshire Supreme Court are united in wishing Chief Justice MacDonald a full and speedy recovery,” the court’s four other justices said in a joint statement.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court does not have any oral arguments scheduled until September 22.

MacDonald was named to the bench in 2021 by former Gov. Chris Sununu, after serving as the state’s attorney general for four years. Prior to his work in state government, MacDonald was in private practice. He grew up in the Hanover area and attended Dartmouth College, before receiving a law degree at Cornell.

As chief justice, MacDonald is one of five members of the court who hears cases and issues opinions, but he also has additional responsibilities overseeing a sprawling state court system.