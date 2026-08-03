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Is China winning the AI race, and should Americans care?

WBUR
Published August 3, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT

Is the future of artificial intelligence in the U.S. or China?

American companies like OpenAI and Anthropic had confidently claimed they were months ahead of their Chinese rivals. But the release last month of a new model from Chinese startup Moonshot deflated those boasts.

What’s so impressive about Chinese AI, and why should Americans care who “wins” the AI race?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discusses with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR