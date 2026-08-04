Dreaming of a house on Cape Cod? The National Seashore will lease you one — as a restoration project

Ever dreamed of living in an old Cape Cod house on the Outer Cape? Or maybe a mid-century studio with a wall of windows?

Three historic homes inside the Cape Cod National Seashore are up for lease. All need work, and lessees are expected to do significant restoration as part of the arrangement.

Two are 19th century Cape Cod-style houses: the Ahearn House in Wellfleet and the Jedediah Higgins House in Truro, each on three acres.

National Park Service Higgins House interior.

The third home for lease is a live-in art studio, the Anthony and Allison Sirna Studio in Wellfleet, on a one-acre lot.

The Cape Cod National Seashore says private investment in the homes ensures their continued stewardship.

But small investors may not make the cut; material from the National Park Service says preference “may be given” to proposals that include all three properties.

The minimum lease term is 10 years.

National Park Service The Sirna Studio kitchen.

Lease prices represent fair market rent, as determined by the National Park Service. They range from $830 a month for the studio to just over $2,100 for the Higgins House.

Interested parties must submit a proposal by Nov. 1 to rehabilitate one or more of the homes.

Appointment-only tours will be held through mid-September.