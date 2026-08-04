Hearts of Pine announce $50 million stadium plans at Cassidy Point industrial site

After three years of sold-out games at Fitzpatrick Stadium, the "Boys of Maine" could be getting a new home on the water.

The Portland Hearts of Pine announced it entered into an agreement to acquire a coal storage facility at Cassidy Point where the soccer club plans to build a 9,000-11,000-seat soccer-specific stadium.

While still in early planning stages, the club says it aims to begin construction in 2027, with the goal of opening a new stadium in early 2029.

"Opportunities like this don't come around often," said Club President Kevin Schohl in a press release. "Cassidy Point is like the front porch of Portland, where people gain their first impression as they arrive in the city. We now have an opportunity to transform a site that's been inaccessible for generations into a place that reflects the pride, creativity, and competitive spirit of Maine, while giving our community a waterfront destination it can enjoy year-round. That's a responsibility we take incredibly seriously, and we’re excited to get started."

According to the Aug. 4 announcement, the cost of the project could exceed $50 million in predominantly private funds.

Beyond the stadium located along the Fore River, the area would be a community gathering space for community events and public recreation.

The open-air coal stockpile can be seen from departing airplanes from the Portland Jetport, when driving along Interstate 295 or the Veterans Memorial Bridge, or when boating through the harbor. Owned by Sprague Energy Co., the site has caused concern for nearby residents and business owners who report their belongings often covered in black dust.

But last year, the Portland City Council passed an ordinance to cover and eventually remove the coal pile after nearby residents citing dust pollution that poses health risks.

"The proposed project would transform this fenced-off industrial property into a community-centered destination that will improve public access to the waterfront and provide new spaces for residents of all ages to enjoy," the club said in a statement.

1 of 5 — HOPCassidyPoint_ConceptualRenderings_SMRTArtboard 1.jpg A conceptual rendering of the Hearts of Pine's Cassidy Point facility. Hearts of Pine 2 of 5 — HOPCassidyPoint_ConceptualRenderings_SMRTArtboard 3.jpg A conceptual rendering of the Hearts of Pine's Cassidy Point facility. Hearts of Pine 3 of 5 — HOPCassidyPoint_ConceptualRenderings_SMRTArtboard 4.jpg A conceptual rendering of the Hearts of Pine's Cassidy Point facility. Hearts of Pine 4 of 5 — HOPCassidyPoint_ConceptualRenderings_SMRTArtboard 2.jpg A conceptual rendering of the Hearts of Pine's Cassidy Point facility. Hearts of Pine 5 of 5 — HoP_CassidyPoint_Map.png After three years at Fitzpatrick Stadium, the Portland Hearts of Pine announced plans to build a new studium on Cassidy Point. Portland Hearts of Pine

The site also has a 600-foot pier will not be part of the proposed stadium plan and will remain zoned for marine industrial use. Though other parts of the waterfront property will be transformed for public access.

Hearts of Pine says it will launch a "robust and transparent public process" while collaborating with city leaders. The club emphasized that Fitzpatrick Stadium will remain its home while planning and construction take place.

"Fitzy has been an incredible home for this club," Schohl said. "So much of what we're accomplishing together has happened there, and planning for Cassidy Point doesn't change that. Even though we now plan to leave our current home sooner than we ever originally expected, we are proud to have invested nearly $3 million into Fitzpatrick, for the benefit of all who use it. We want to leave every place we touch better than we found it."

Since kicking off in early 2025, Hearts have sold out every home match at Fitzpatrick Stadium. The club says over 6,000 people attend each game and another 8,000 supporters are on the season ticket waitlist.

The proposed plans coincide with the launch of the club's USL Women's team, which will have its inaugural season next year. The club says 5,000 season ticket deposits were sold out in less than an hour.

"This announcement is just the beginning of a conversation,” said club Founder Gabe Hoffman-Johnson. “Cassidy Point presents us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build something lasting for the city of Portland, and for the future of the sport here in Maine. There's a lot of work ahead for every member of this club and this community to bring this dream to life. We can’t wait to get started."