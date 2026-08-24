© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Social media influencer critical of JD Vance allowed to attend Brewer event

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 24, 2026 at 5:50 PM EDT
Amanda McGonigle, who operates the @catsonacouch social media account, records Vice President JD Vance as he speaks at an event at Compotech in Brewer on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026.
Kevin Bennett
/
For Maine Public
Amanda McGonigle, who operates the @catsonacouch social media account, records Vice President JD Vance as he speaks at an event at Compotech in Brewer on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026.

The ACLU of Maine is declaring a victory for free speech after the creator of a popular social media account was allowed to attend Vice President JD Vance's rally in Brewer Monday.

Amanda McGonigle of Massachusetts operates the @catsonacouch social media account, which has been critical of Vance. She was denied entry to his event in Maine last spring by Secret Service agents she claims told her “we know where you stand.”

McGonigle sued and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine sought a preliminary injunction to ensure she could attend future vice presidential events. The ACLU says the Trump administration agreed to let her attend Monday's event.

McGonigle created @catsonacouch following Vance's comment about childless cat ladies in 2024.
Tags
NEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight