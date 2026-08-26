CT officials pledge support for immigrant advocates, as Danbury faces 50 ICE detainments this week

Immigrant activists and Danbury community members shouted, sobbed, and spoke with shaky hands after a third day of ICE activity and detainments in Danbury.

“This week, ICE has raided Danbury every day,” said Juan Fonseca Tapia, a co-founder of Danbury Unites for Immigrants (DUFI). “Over 40 families have been torn apart. There have been dozens of cars that have been left behind.”

He spoke at a gathering in Kennedy Park on Wednesday afternoon along with Connecticut elected officials.

DUFI confirmed 25 people were taken by ICE on Wednesday, 16 on Monday and at least nine on Tuesday.

Tapia said two of DUFI’s legal observers were “attacked and pushed” by ICE officers Wednesday. He said ICE officers allegedly used pepper spray, landing one of the legal observers in the hospital.

“For operational security and the safety of our officers, ICE will not disclose or discuss law enforcement operations,” an ICE spokesperson in New England said in an email. “Under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Markwayne] Mullin, if you break the law, you will face the consequences. Criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S.”

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public DSA member Mars Rodriguez and other protesters called for Connecticut officials to use local police to enforce the Connecticut Trust Act when ICE officials violate state law.

Danbury Mayor Roberto Alves said he has been asking people to join DUFI throughout the week. He only asks that activists continue their work from a safe distance.

“These strategies demonstrate how quickly these operations, conducted without restraint, without transparency and accountability, can escalate,” Alves said. “I mean this from the bottom of my heart. I don't want to see anything happen to any of you.”

Many community members in attendance, however, shouted in frustration multiple times throughout the press conference asking officials for action and accountability.

Seeking action, not outrage

Governor Ned Lamont said he is outraged at the recent ICE activity taking place. During his time at the lectern, however, an attendee shouted, “We don’t need your outrage. We need action.”

Many community members shouted as elected officials spoke, including Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and Senator Chris Murphy.

At one point, another attendee shouted at them to join the activists on the street. Hayes snapped back.

“You elected me to go to Washington to pass laws, to vote on legislation,” Hayes said. “Once you gave me a seat at the table, it means you don't want me outside yelling in the window. You want me at those tables doing the job that you sent me to do.”

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Congresswoman Jahana Hayes joins other officials in Danbury, Conn. on August 26, 2026 to condemn the actions of ICE, which detained dozens of people Monday and Tuesday.

Hayes said she has requested a meeting with the regional director from the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to learn what operation is taking place in Connecticut and who ICE has taken from the state this week.

Murphy said he is also going to do what he can in Washington to hold ICE accountable.

“Congress should not authorize a single additional dollar for ICE while this illegality continues,” Murphy said. “We will continue that effort of trying to stand up not just a Democratic defense of the rule of law, but a Republican defense as well.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal sent a statement while abroad in Ukraine.

“ICE’s cruelty and craven brutality has no limit,” Blumenthal said. “Snatching people off the streets as they walk their children to school or wait for a ride to work — such tactics are abusive, abhorrent, and illegal. I am in touch with state and local authorities and am ready to assist in any way possible.”

Lamont said his office is coordinating with groups like DUFI to help ensure community members can access legal resources and other help.

He also had a message for the Trump administration.

“At a convening of governors earlier this year, after the tragic results of ICE’s presence in Minneapolis, President Trump told us he would not be sending ICE into cities that did not ask for the help,” Lamont said in a statement. “Let me be clear: Connecticut does not want, nor do we need, the type of presence ICE has had in our state this week.”

Community in action

Advocates at the press conference described the impact of several ICE actions witnessed this week.

Video that organizers shared with Connecticut Public shows children recording ICE activity on a sidewalk while they watched from inside their school bus.

DUFI has also reported ICE detainments happening at day laborer sites such as Kennedy Park and at C-Town, a supermarket that carries a wide variety of Latino foods.

Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Juan Fonseca Tapia of Danbury Unites for Immigrants embraces fellow member Clementina Lunar before she speaks at a press conference on August 26, 2026 with other officials condemning the actions of ICE officers in the city who have been detaining dozens of people as the school year starts. “We’ve seen ICE officers circling school busses like vultures,” she said.

Clementina Lunar, a DUFI member, said she dropped off red cards to a woman who was scared to leave her job to go home. She also spoke to a family whose father was taken after putting his child on the school bus Wednesday. Others are afraid to leave their homes.

“Someone called the helpline asking for help to drop off food because he spent almost two days in his house without food,” Lunar said.

While there is fear, Lunar said there is also resilience and resistance in Danbury.

“Someone from the community was able to buy the food and drop it off at his door. That shows resilience,” Lunar said. “That showed strength in the people of Danbury.”