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Elections 2026: Western Mass. Primary Elections
The 2026 primary elections will be held on Sept. 1 with many races pitting experience and age against young newcomers.

Live: WMass 2026 primary election results

New England Public Media
Published September 1, 2026 at 8:15 PM EDT
Voting signs outside the Northampton Senior Center in Northampton, MA
Olivia Bodden
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NEPM
Voting signs outside the Northampton Senior Center in Northampton, MA
From left, challenger Seth Moulton (D-Salem) and incumbent Ed Markey (D-MA)
From left, challenger Seth Moulton (D-Salem) and incumbent Ed Markey (D-MA)

From left, incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield and challenger Jeromie Whalen.
Umar Vorona
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NEPM
From left, incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield and challenger Jeromie Whalen.

From left, Governor's Council incumbent Tara Jacobs and challenger Michael Fenton.
Submitted photos
From left, Governor's Council incumbent Tara Jacobs and challenger Michael Fenton.

From left, incumbent John Barrett III and challenger Andrew Fitch

From left, Greenfield City Councilor Lora Wondolowski and Corrine Coryat, a WNEU law student and former chief of staff to Rep. Natalie Blais, who resigned earlier this year. Wondolowski and Coryat are vying for the 1st Franklin District seat which remains empty after Blais departure.
Courtesy
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Respective campaign websites
From left, Greenfield City Councilor Lora Wondolowski and Corrine Coryat, a WNEU law student and former chief of staff to Rep. Natalie Blais, who resigned earlier this year. Wondolowski and Coryat are vying for the 1st Franklin District seat which remains empty after Blais departure.

From left, incumbent state Rep. Pat Duffy and challenger Dori Dean.
Submitted photos
From left, incumbent state Rep. Pat Duffy and challenger Dori Dean.

From left incumbent Bud Williams and challengers Nicole Coakley and Johnnie McKnight.
Submitted photos
From left incumbent Bud Williams and challengers Nicole Coakley and Johnnie McKnight.

12th Hampden District candidates Michael Lachenmeyer and Angelo Puppolo.
Submitted photos
12th Hampden District candidates Michael Lachenmeyer and Angelo Puppolo.

Tags
ELECTIONSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS