Elections 2026: Western Mass. Primary Elections The 2026 primary elections will be held on Sept. 1 with many races pitting experience and age against young newcomers. Live: WMass 2026 primary election results New England Public Media Published September 1, 2026 at 8:15 PM EDT Facebook LinkedIn Threads Bluesky Email Olivia Bodden / NEPMVoting signs outside the Northampton Senior Center in Northampton, MA From left, challenger Seth Moulton (D-Salem) and incumbent Ed Markey (D-MA) Umar Vorona / NEPM From left, incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield and challenger Jeromie Whalen. Submitted photos From left, Governor's Council incumbent Tara Jacobs and challenger Michael Fenton. From left, incumbent John Barrett III and challenger Andrew Fitch Courtesy / Respective campaign websites From left, Greenfield City Councilor Lora Wondolowski and Corrine Coryat, a WNEU law student and former chief of staff to Rep. Natalie Blais, who resigned earlier this year. Wondolowski and Coryat are vying for the 1st Franklin District seat which remains empty after Blais departure. Submitted photos From left, incumbent state Rep. Pat Duffy and challenger Dori Dean. Submitted photos From left incumbent Bud Williams and challengers Nicole Coakley and Johnnie McKnight. Submitted photos 12th Hampden District candidates Michael Lachenmeyer and Angelo Puppolo.