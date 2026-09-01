New flu shot could give older adults better protection, CT health official says

The federal Food and Drug Administration last month approved a new kind of flu shot for people 50 and older. The Moderna vaccine, called mFlusiva , uses mRNA technology, which is much faster to manufacture compared to traditional shots that grow live virus cultures in chicken eggs.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, said the manufacturing speed is not the only benefit.

“The data suggest that it produces better immunity, which is probably most important for older people,” Juthani said.

An mRNA vaccine can produce a stronger immune response, which is important for this age group, though a potential tradeoff is temporary side effects like fever or chills, Juthani said.

She said that the new technology is a major advance and could produce a more accurate vaccine to treat a circulating strain of influenza coming to the U.S., compared to traditional methods of manufacturing.

Past case data suggests there's room to improve outcomes for Connecticut’s older adults.

Juthani said influenza “has come back with a vengeance” in the last two flu seasons. DPH's viral disease dashboard shows there were over 41,000 cases of influenza in the 2025-2026 season, over 3,700 hospitalizations and 190 deaths.

“We can see that with each decade of life from 50 and up, your risk of hospitalization and, unfortunately, associated death goes up,” Juthani said.

Over 100 of Connecticut’s influenza deaths in 2025-2026 were among people aged 80 and up, while nearly 50 were in the 70-79 age range, and almost 20 were in the 60-69 range.

The public health department recommends getting a flu shot by October. Juthani said cases typically begin to tick up the following month and peak right after the new year.