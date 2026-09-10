Rhode Island primary election results: Foulkes and Morales topple incumbents

With polls closed, Rhode Island’s 2026 primary races are coming into view — establishing the field for the Nov. 3 general election.

Voters weighed in on competitive Democratic and Republican primaries for governor, while Democrats chose nominees for attorney general and lieutenant governor. At the federal level, Democratic Sen. Jack Reed faced two primary challengers, while Republicans had a contested race for the state’s Second Congressional District.

Here’s a look at the results.

Statewide Races

Governor

Democratic primary: Helena Foulkes defeated incumbent Gov. Dan McKee for the Democratic nomination. McKee was seeking a second full term against Foulkes, the former CVS executive who came within about 3 percentage points of defeating him in the 2022 Democratic primary.



for the Democratic nomination. McKee was seeking a second full term against Foulkes, the former CVS executive who came within about 3 percentage points of defeating him in the 2022 Democratic primary. Republican primary: The race between Aaron Guckian, the Rhode Island Republican Party’s endorsed candidate, and Elaine Pelino remained too close to call as of 12:05 a.m. Thursday, with fewer than 300 votes separating the two candidates. The Associated Press had not projected a winner.

Foulkes and the Republican primary winner will face each other in November, along with three independents who qualified for the November ballot: Ken Block, Jasjit Gotra and C.D. Reynolds.

Attorney General

The Democratic primary for attorney general featured four candidates vying to succeed term-limited Peter Neronha.

Democratic primary: Kim Ahern won the Democratic primary over Keith Hoffmann, state Rep. Jason Knight and state Rep. Joseph Solomon Jr.

Republican primary: Republican Alan Gordon was the only Republican candidate on the ballot and will advance to the November election.

Lieutenant Governor

Incumbent Democratic Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos faced four challengers in one of the night’s largest statewide fields.

Democratic primary: Sabina Matos won the Democratic nomination over Providence City Councilor Sue AnderBois, former state Sen. Cynthia “Cindy” Coyne, Newport City Councilor Xay Khamsyvoravong and Ross McCurdy.

Republican primary: Republican John Loughlin II was unopposed for his party’s nomination and will advance to the general election.

Unopposed statewide races

Secretary of State: Democratic incumbent Gregg Amore was the only candidate to qualify for the Democratic primary ballot.

Democratic incumbent Gregg Amore was the only candidate to qualify for the Democratic primary ballot. General Treasurer: Democratic incumbent James Diossa faced no Democratic primary opponent.

Democratic incumbent James Diossa faced no Democratic primary opponent. Attorney General (GOP): Republican Alan Gordon was unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Republican was unopposed for the Republican nomination. Lieutenant Governor (GOP): Republican John Loughlin II was unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Notable Local Races

Providence Mayor

Democratic primary: State Rep. David Morales defeated incumbent Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, notching a major victory for the progressive wing of the party. Morales, as the winner of Wednesday’s primary in the heavily Democratic city, is the overwhelming favorite to win the general election.

Pawtucket Mayor

Democratic primary: Adam Greenman defeated incumbent Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien.

Federal Races

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Jack Reed sought his party’s nomination for a sixth term against two challengers.

Democratic Primary: Incumbent Sen. Jack Reed won the Democratic nomination over Connor Burbridge and Luis Daniel Muñoz.

Incumbent Sen. Jack Reed won the Democratic nomination over Connor Burbridge and Luis Daniel Muñoz. Republican Primary: Republican activist Raymond McKay was unopposed in the Republican primary.

Senator Reed will face off against Raymond McKay in the general election.

First Congressional District

There was no contested major party primary in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District, which covers the eastern portion of the state. Democratic Rep. Gabe Amo was unopposed for his party’s nomination. Republican Kellie Keenan was also unopposed.

Amo and Keenan will face each other in the Nov. 3 general election.

Second Congressional District

Democratic primary: Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner had no primary challenger.

Democratic Rep. had no primary challenger. Republican primary: Woonsocket native Victor Mellor beat out East Greenwich physician Stephen Skoly.

Mellor will face off against Seth Magaziner in the general election.

Unopposed federal races

U.S. Senate: Republican Raymond McKay was unopposed.

Republican was unopposed. First Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Gabe Amo and Republican Kellie Keenan were both unopposed in their respective primaries.

Democratic Rep. and Republican were both unopposed in their respective primaries. Second Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner was unopposed.

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.