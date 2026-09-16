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Kennedy Center faces uncertain future after board votes to close it

WBUR
Published September 16, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

The board for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington voted to close the center amid an ongoing legal fight involving President Trump’s efforts to have his name on the building and exert control over the institution. The closure puts in doubt a planned renovation.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Washington Post arts and government reporter Jonathan Edwards.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR