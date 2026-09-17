CT’s peak fall foliage expected to be later – and more vibrant – than usual this year

If you’re a lover of all things fall and can't wait to leaf peep in Connecticut, you might need to be patient this year.

Peak foliage won't arrive in the Nutmeg state until later than usual, according to Thomas Worthley, a professor with University of Connecticut Extension.

Worthley is predicting Connecticut will see its peak in mid- to late October.

A mixture of warming temperatures, caused by climate change, and ongoing rain this year is causing certain trees like birches, aspens, cottonwoods and walnuts to stay green for longer, according to Worthley.

“There are basically three triggers for color change in the fall and moisture availability is one of them. The photoperiod – or the amount of sunlight during the 24 hour period – is another and of course temperature,” Worthley said.

“If things stay warm, the leaves stay green,” he said.

Although this past summer wasn’t a scorcher in Connecticut, it was warmer than usual, according to Connecticut Public chief meteorologist Garett Argianas.

“With El Niño going on, odds are good that it will be a warmer than normal fall, so that could delay the start of the fall color season a little bit,” Argianas said.

And this past year saw quite a bit of rain. Bridgeport had its wettest June, July and August on record with over 21 inches of rain, according to Argianas.

“Trees are living things just like people and they respond to such things as not enough rain or too much rain. In this case, we've had quite a bit of rain, so that could have some impacts in terms of timing,” he said.

But cooler temperatures and fewer hours of daylight – starting with fall equinox next week – will eventually trigger trees to stop producing a green pigment called chlorophyll, allowing the leaves to change colors. Once that happens, Worthley says, Connecticut’s leaf show will be especially vibrant.

“I'm expecting we're going to see a lot of that red, yellow, and orange in the maple trees that we've been missing the last couple of years and I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

The reason for this year’s vibrancy? A fungal disease that causes leaves on maple trees to turn brown, shrivel up, and fall off early has been less prevalent this year.

“A lot of those maple trees have full crowns of nice green leaves right now that are just beginning to turn,” Worthley said. “I expect that they will be adding quite a bit of brilliance to this year's foliage season.”

Learn more

A map from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection shows peak foliage arriving in Connecticut during the following weeks:

Northern Connecticut: Oct.14 - 20

Middle Connecticut: Oct. 21 - 27

Southern Connecticut: Oct. 28 - Nov. 3

If you’re eager to leaf-peep in Connecticut, check out these local spots recommended by DEEP:

Macedonia Brook State Park, Kent – Cobble Mountain

Mohawk State Forest, Cornwall

Pachaug State Forest, Voluntown – Mt. Misery Overlook

Peoples State Forest, Barkhamsted – Chaugnam Lookout

Shenipsit State Forest, Somers – Observation Tower

Talcott Mountain State Park, Simsbury – Heublein Tower

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

Dennis Hill State Park, Norfolk

Goodwin Conservation Center on Route 6 in Hampton



Or if you’re up for a fall getaway, take a look at this guide to foliage drives in Vermont .

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public