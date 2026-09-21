Manchester closes Queen City Bridge over possible structural deficiencies during inspection

Manchester has closed the Queen City Bridge until further notice after possible structural deficiencies were identified in a routine inspection.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation notified the city Monday morning.

The department has not completed a full inspection.

“We will continue to keep the public informed as the inspection is complete, and will provide updates and plans for traffic as information becomes available,” the city announced shortly before midday.

The Queen City Bridge carries Route 3 over the Merrimack River. It is a prominent road connecting travelers to Elliot Hospital at River’s Edge and Elm Street, and Second Street on the west side.

In a statement, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais said he has been in touch with Gov. Kelly Ayotte and in "constant contact" with the city's Public Works director.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will share additional information as soon as the inspection is complete and further details become available," Ruais said. "The safety of our residents and those who travel through Manchester remains our highest priority.”

The bridge, which was built in 1923, spans 1,186 feet. Its last bridge rehabilitation came in 2020, according to the state.

NHPR Reporter Kate Dario contributed to this report.