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New grades show encouraging signs for Long Island Sound health

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published September 23, 2026 at 3:37 PM EDT
Great Marsh Meadows.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Great Marsh Meadows — Stratford, Conn.

The results are in: Save the Sound has released its report card grading the health of spots around Long Island Sound.

Bays, harbors and open water each get a letter grade using data from dozens of organizations.

Overall, things look good. Most open areas get at least a B, and most either remain stable or show improvement.

Elena Colón is the group’s laboratory manager. She said the results are encouraging, but we need to stay vigilant.

“Climate change, continued population growth, and coastal development are threatening some of the great work that we’ve been doing," Colón said. "And that is causing water temperatures to rise, and that has a range of damaging impacts on marine life.” 

The main impact is low oxygen levels. Warm water holds less oxygen than cold water — less oxygen means less thriving marine life and plants.

Colón said bays and harbors also generally do better in areas with less development, as stormwater runoff is also a major contributor to poor water quality.

“All the way in the eastern portion of Long Island Sound towards the Atlantic, there’s more flushing happening," Colón said. "It’s also less densely populated. So, as you move towards New York City, you see the grade going down.” 

Some places in our region scoring high marks include outer Port Jefferson Harbor, Huntington Bay, outer Niantic and Housatonic rivers, and more.

Easy ways you can help at home include not overfeeding your lawn with fertilizer, choosing native plants that retain more water, and if you are adding pavement, choose something permeable.

You can see the full report card at savethesound.org.

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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone