Police arrest man for white supremacist graffiti at Manchester cafe

Manchester officials say a 20-year-old man from Allenstown is facing criminal charges for allegedly smashing a coffee shop’s windows and spray-painting swastikas and the phrase “white power” on the building’s exterior.

Tyler Inman was arrested Thursday evening and charged with criminal mischief and falsifying evidence. He’s accused of defacing the coffee shop in the early morning hours of Sept. 16.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice announced Friday afternoon that its Civil Rights Unit would take over prosecution of the case against Inman, "given the serious nature of the allegations in this matter."

Police previously released surveillance footage showing a person with their face covered.

“The hateful graffiti at the Moka Pot was deeply disturbing,” said Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr. “Hate has no place in Manchester, and we will continue to do everything we can to seek accountability through the justice system.”

Nick Carnes, who co-owns Moka Pot, described the cafe as a community gathering space, and said that everyone is welcome.

