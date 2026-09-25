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Police arrest man for white supremacist graffiti at Manchester cafe

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published September 25, 2026 at 3:53 PM EDT
Vandals spray-painted white supremacist graffiti outside the Moka Pot coffee shop in Manchester early Wednesday.
Manchester Police Department
Vandals spraypainted white supremacist graffiti outside the Moka Pot coffee shop in Manchester early Wednesday.

Manchester officials say a 20-year-old man from Allenstown is facing criminal charges for allegedly smashing a coffee shop’s windows and spray-painting swastikas and the phrase “white power” on the building’s exterior.

Tyler Inman was arrested Thursday evening and charged with criminal mischief and falsifying evidence. He’s accused of defacing the coffee shop in the early morning hours of Sept. 16.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice announced Friday afternoon that its Civil Rights Unit would take over prosecution of the case against Inman, "given the serious nature of the allegations in this matter."

Police previously released surveillance footage showing a person with their face covered.

“The hateful graffiti at the Moka Pot was deeply disturbing,” said Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr. “Hate has no place in Manchester, and we will continue to do everything we can to seek accountability through the justice system.”

Nick Carnes, who co-owns Moka Pot, described the cafe as a community gathering space, and said that everyone is welcome.
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Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman