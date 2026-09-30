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If an AI bot says 'I love you,' does it mean it? 'Artificial Intimacy' book explores AI relationships

WBUR
Published September 30, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT
The cover of "Artificial Intimacy" beside author Sherry Turkle. (Courtesy of Little Brown)
Courtesy of Little Brown
The cover of "Artificial Intimacy" beside author Sherry Turkle. (Courtesy of Little Brown)

What does it mean to have a relationship? Do both parties have to be human?

An increasing number of people say they don’t; that conversing with, confiding in, and sometimes falling in love with an artificial intelligence bot that “performs” empathy, but has none, is not only acceptable, but sometimes preferable.

Author and sociologist Sherry Turkle calls the rise in so-called human-bot relationships disturbing, telling Here & Now Robin Young, “the bot doesn’t care whether you have pasta for lunch, or kill yourself;” its interest is just to keep you talking.

She explores the human-bot interactions in children, adolescents, and adults, and concludes they’re detrimental at every stage of life. She said they erode empathy, shunt emotional development by removing the conflicts and critiques that help us grow, while isolating us from friends, family, and more meaningful experiences.

Turkle joins Here & Now to talk about her painstakingly researched and often chilling new book “Artificial Intimacy.”

Book excerpt: ‘Artificial Intimacy’

By Sherry Turkle 

Excerpted from “Artificial Intimacy” by Sherry Turkle, Little Brown, 9/29/2026

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR